Mayor in step with International Appalachain Trail improvements

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has visited part of the International Appalachian Trail overlooking Magilligan where improvement work is helping to enhance the renowned walking route.



Alderman Mark Fielding joined contractors Campbell Civils at the picturesque Gortmore Viewing Point to see progress on the installation of new trail furniture.



Funding of £141,684 has been secured to carry out improvements along the trail’s 114 mile stretch in Causeway Coast and Glens as part of a cross border cooperation project within the Rural Development Programme.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*