‘We owe it to Ludmila to catch those responsible’

POLICE investigating the death of Ludmila Poletelova in Limavady have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.



The 61-year-old Latvian national's lifeless body was found at a flat at Lodge Court in the town on Friday afternoon (April 23).



A post-mortem examination, carried out on Saturday, found that Ms Poletelova died as a result of a number of fatal blows to the head.

