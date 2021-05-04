Limavady Rotary Club ‘cheques-in’ for charities

LIMAVADY Rotary recently handed over the Christmas Tree of Remembrance donation cheques to Saint Vincent De Paul, and The Salvation Army - while issuing a huge thanks to the local community.



In total, an amazing £3000 was raised and split between the two charities respectively.



This was achieved by the kind generosity of the people of Limavady, who once again showed their kindness and care during an extremely difficult time.

