Council to spend more cleaning up after tourists

Councillors have agreed to ramp up holiday clean-ups.

COUNCILLORS have agreed more resources will be needed to combat litter left by the surge in staycationing tourists expected this summer.

The move was backed by the slimmest of majorities after some unionists voiced concern over budgetary implications.

The proposal was tabled by Sinn Féin's Cara McShane at Tuesday's online meeting of the full council.

She said the borough was facing ‘unprecedented times’ as thousands of people across the province prepared to holiday at home.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

