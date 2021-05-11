We are not ‘Amused’ at being scapegoats

The AREA Manager of a bar and restaurant chain throughout NI which includes three local establishments in Limavady, has expressed his frustration at his sector being ‘scapegoats’ due to stringent COVID-19 reopening measures.



Andy O’Doherty of W&R Holdings has told the Northern Constitution that the policing, regulations, and mitigations imposed on bars and restaurants is unfair compared to protocols in the retail sector.



Andrew, whose Group has 10 outlets spread geographically across NI, states that he fully understands the need for Covid safety restrictions but argues that more could be done to make it fair for those in hospitality.



“Hospitality has been a scapegoat mainly because alcohol is involved,” explained Andrew.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*