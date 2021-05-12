Limavady man raises funds for Cancer Focus NI in memory of beloved “nana”

Steven raises over £3,000 for a charity that is close to his heart

Limavady man raises funds for Cancer Focus NI in memory of beloved “nana”

Steven (second from left) was fully appreciative of the support throughout his fundraising event.

Toni Connor

Reporter:

Toni Connor

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

A LIMAVADY man has stepped out on the roads to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours in aid of Cancer Focus NI.

Steven Kelly, who is known locally as ‘Kells,’ completed 48 miles in a bid to raise money for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland in honour of his grandmother Billie O’Sullivan who passed away from the disease.

Steven, who owns HYVE 24-hour gym in Limavady, has raised £3,108 from his original goal of £100, to give back to the charity which gave so much to his late grandmother, who died on July 31, 2005.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130