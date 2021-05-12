Limavady man raises funds for Cancer Focus NI in memory of beloved “nana”

A LIMAVADY man has stepped out on the roads to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours in aid of Cancer Focus NI.



Steven Kelly, who is known locally as ‘Kells,’ completed 48 miles in a bid to raise money for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland in honour of his grandmother Billie O’Sullivan who passed away from the disease.



Steven, who owns HYVE 24-hour gym in Limavady, has raised £3,108 from his original goal of £100, to give back to the charity which gave so much to his late grandmother, who died on July 31, 2005.

