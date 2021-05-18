Man picked up and shot in Claudy

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident at Claudy on Monday 17th May.

Police received a report at around 11.40pm, that a man had been picked up by several males in a car, from the Letterkenny Road area of Derry/Londonderry earlier in the evening, and driven from the city to the Heathfield Road area of Claudy, where he was shot once in his leg. The injured man was able to make his way to a nearby house following the shooting to raise the alarm and was then taken to hospital for treatment. Officers remain at the scene this morning conducting a search of the area and the Heathfield Road is currently closed.

Detectives at Strand Road are investigating and would ask anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2313 17/05/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

REACTION

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald condemned the shooting of a man in Claudy.

The East Derry MLA said:

"The shooting of a man in the leg in the Heathfield Road area of Claudy after he was driven from Derry was wrong and must be condemned.

"There is no place in our society for these types of attacks and those responsible should stop immediately.

"I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI."

Cara Hunter MLA also voiced her concern at the incident.

The East Derry MLA has said:

“I am very shocked over the shooting that has taken place in Claudy last night.

“This violence serves absolutely nobody, and I would encourage anyone with information to please come forward and ring 101.

“ I will be speaking to police on this matter today, and I do hope that the victim recovers.”