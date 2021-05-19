‘Murder Mile’ is a death trap!

A NUMBER of residents have shared their safety concerns of potential road traffic collisions if something is not changed on the Seacoast road, Limavady.



Several complaints have been filed to the Department of Infrastructure (DFI) after several vehicle collisions in the area.



Speaking to the Northern Constitution SDLP Councillor Ashleen Schenning expressed her concerns.



Councillor Schenning said: “The Seacoast Road has seen too many road traffic collisions over the past number years.

