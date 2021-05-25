Ballykelly pharmacy to participate in vaccine roll-out

Ballykelly pharmacy to participate in vaccine roll-out

Cllr Edgar Scott outside Boots Ballykelly as it will participate in the Covid 19 vaccine roll-out.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

BOOTS Pharmacy Ballykelly have confirmed it would be participating in the Covid 19 vaccine roll-out within the next few weeks.

The news has been welcomed by DUP Councillor Edgar Scott.

Cllr Scott stated that constituents within the Ballykelly area who wished to avail of a local vaccine service for Covid 19 had contacted him asking if he could approach Boots Pharmacy to see if it would be willing to provide a local service for the Ballykelly community.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130