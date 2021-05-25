Ballykelly pharmacy to participate in vaccine roll-out

BOOTS Pharmacy Ballykelly have confirmed it would be participating in the Covid 19 vaccine roll-out within the next few weeks.



The news has been welcomed by DUP Councillor Edgar Scott.



Cllr Scott stated that constituents within the Ballykelly area who wished to avail of a local vaccine service for Covid 19 had contacted him asking if he could approach Boots Pharmacy to see if it would be willing to provide a local service for the Ballykelly community.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*