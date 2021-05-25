Consultation announced to improve road safety in Clady

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that a consultation on proposed HGV restrictions in Clady will begin on May 26, 2021.

The consultation on the proposal to introduce a weight restriction would prohibit vehicles exceeding 7.5 tonnes from travelling through Clady village unless for access.

The Minister said: “The issue of HGVs travelling through the narrow main street of Clady village as a short cut between the A5 south of Strabane to the N15 in Donegal has been a matter of concern to residents for some years.

