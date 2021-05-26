Murder accused refused bail

A WOMAN accused of murdering a Limavady wine bar employee went back to work days after allegedly committing “this heinous offence,” a court has heard.



Svetlana Svedova, of College Court, Limavady, who also worked at the Classic, is charged with killing 61-year-old Ludmila Poletelova between April 19 and April 24 this year.



Ms Poletelova's body was found at her Limavady flat last month. She is believed to have suffered 70 injuries, inflicted by 35 strikes of a claw hammer.



During a resumed bail application before Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena on Monday, May 24, defence barrister Francis Rafferty asked the court to grant his client bail. The 46-year-old appeared by video link from Hydebank Prison.

