Murder accused refused bail

Defendant ‘went back to work’ after alleged killing

Murder accused refused bail

Ludmila.

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A WOMAN accused of murdering a Limavady wine bar employee went back to work days after allegedly committing “this heinous offence,” a court has heard.

Svetlana Svedova, of College Court, Limavady, who also worked at the Classic, is charged with killing 61-year-old Ludmila Poletelova between April 19 and April 24 this year.

Ms Poletelova's body was found at her Limavady flat last month. She is believed to have suffered 70 injuries, inflicted by 35 strikes of a claw hammer.

During a resumed bail application before Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena on Monday, May 24, defence barrister Francis Rafferty asked the court to grant his client bail. The 46-year-old appeared by video link from Hydebank Prison.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130