50 Year ‘legacy’ of Drumachose
DRUMACHOSE Primary School has marked its official 50th Anniversary by launching a forward thinking project to develop the school for future generations.
The 'Legacy Project' will build a state-of-the-art multi-sensory room and upgrade the current out-door learning environment for all pupils.
Both projects aim to support the emotional health and well-being of pupils along with additional space to accommodate external agencies.
