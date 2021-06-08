New community garden for Foreglen residents

RESIDENTS in Foreglen are over the moon with their new community garden in Columbia Park, made possible by the Housing Executive.



A quiet residential area situated in picturesque countryside, there was little green space and no community space in Foreglen for the residents to get together and enjoy.



Local Housing Executive staff consulted with the local community following a smaller garden project in 2019, and plans were drawn up to transform an unused hard surface area.

