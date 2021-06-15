NWRC Limavady Training Team walk 250,000 steps

YOUNG people taking part in North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Limavady Prince’s Trust Team Programme have donated their time to help a local community organisation.



The group are currently half way through the 12-week programme delivered by the college, aimed at boosting the employability skills of young people.



As part of the Community Project module of their course, the young people raised money for the Glen’s Community Association.



As part of this programme the students and mentors completed in a 250,000 step challenge raising £240 for the association.

