Arrests and charges made linked to INLA in Limavady

Arrests and charges made linked to INLA in Limavady

Items seized during a cross-border operation linked to drug activity by the INLA.

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

FIVE men have been arrested and charged with over 70 offences, in total, following a sweeping cross-border operation targeting organised drug criminality linked to the INLA in Limavady and surrounding areas.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) initially arrested eight men and one woman as part of the investigation targeting the organised illegal drug criminality linked to the INLA.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 42, were arrested in the Derry and Limavady areas on Wednesday June 9 and Thursday June 10.

The female has since been released on street bail.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Events back on track

NW200 organisers said they badly needed funding pledged by the council after racing was cancelled two years in a row.

Events back on track

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130