Former pupil ‘caps’ off return home with school visit

ON a recent trip home newly capped international footballer Sam McClelland spoke of the sense of pride he felt from his fellow Roesiders.



Nineteen year-old Chelsea and Northern Ireland star Sam paid a visit to his old school in Limavady this week.



Limavady Grammar School was delighted to welcome back its former pupil Sam, who won his first cap for the Northern Ireland senior team earlier this month, in their friendly match against Ukraine.

On his return to his old alma mater Sam presented the school with a Chelsea jersey and a Northern Ireland jersey.

