3D Printer donated to Limavady Grammar School

Mark Hannah, Managing Director of Limavady Memorials Ltd, his daughter, Lucy, who is a pupil at the school and Mr Patrick Parke, teacher of Design and Technology.
LIMAVADY Grammar School was grateful to receive a 3D printer donated to the school by Limavady Memorials Ltd.
The Printer was used during the initial stages of the Covid 19 pandemic to produce face shields, free of charge throughout Northern Ireland, to those in desperate need of them.
