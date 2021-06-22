New home for Dungiven bowlers

A COUNCIL committee has agreed a bowling green at Dungiven’s new sports centre should be installed, paid for largely by selling off the bowlers’ previous home.

The town's bowlers have been playing in Limavady since vacating their Main Street premises in September 2020.

On Tuesday members of the Leisure and Development Committee approved plans to sell off the site and put the estimated £230,000 generated by the sale towards a new synthetic green.

