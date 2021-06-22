NWRC’s Karen ‘deeply honoured’ to receive MBE for services to Education

THE Head of Quality Enhancement at North West Regional College (NWRC), Karen Moore, says she is deeply honoured after being awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.



Karen, who has been described as having a “heart of gold” by one of her former students, has been honoured for her services to education during the past 30 years.



Speaking following the announcement of the Birthday Honours, Karen said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this honour.



“I’m lucky to have spent the past three decades at NWRC in a job that I absolutely love, guiding our young people into rewarding and successful careers.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*