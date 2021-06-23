Faughanvale Five raise £14k for mental health

A GROUP of five remarkable Faughanvale GAA club members have amazingly raised over £14k for two crucial mental health charities by running 100km in two days.



The Faughanvale five ran 100km in two days making their way to 12 different Gaelic clubs in a bid to raise funds for Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS) and Aware NI to support mental health issues to overcome depression and help change lives across Northern Ireland.



Shaun Cassidy, Daryl Moore, Mark O’Hara, Declan McGuinness and Martin McGuinness left John McLaughlin Park on Thursday June 10 and made their way around the 12 legs, returning home on Saturday June 12.



Speaking to the Northern Constitution, Daryl Moore said the run was harder than expected but seeing the donations fly in made the run worthwhile.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*