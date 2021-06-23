Hunt on for knife-wielding robber

Hunt on for knife-wielding robber

Spar on Anderson Avenue, where a man entered on Saturday night and robbed the shop with a knife. NC2125-2DL

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

POLICE are on the hunt for a knife-wielding man wearing a green hoodie who robbed a Spar shop in Limavady on Saturday night.

The man, armed with a knife and wearing blue disposable gloves and a disposable face mask, entered the shop at Anderson Avenue at around 10:20pm on Saturday evening (June 19).

The armed robber climbed over the counter and threatened a female staff member, leaving her 'badly shaken,' making off with cash and cigarettes.

A statement from the PSNI added: “A sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes and tobacco was handed over to the man who then left the shop and made off from the scene on foot.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130