New owners for nursing homes in Limavady

LOCAL family owned healthcare operator, Ann’s Care Homes, has announced the acquisition of 13 nursing homes from Four Seasons Health Care (FSHC) including Rush Hall Care Home and Edenvale Nursing Home in Limavady.



The purchase will secure over 1,100 jobs across Northern Ireland and ensure the continuity of care for the 650 residents of the homes.



The other FSHC Care Homes that have been purchased are Sandringham Care Home and Mahon Hall Care Home in Portadown; Dungannon Care Home; Strangford Court Care Home and Lecale Lodge Care Home in Downpatrick; Ashgrove Care Home in Newry; Seapatrick Care Home in Banbridge; Laganvale Care Home in Moira; Meadowbank Care Home and Ardlough Care Home in Derry-Londonderry and Moneymore Care Home in Magherafelt.

