Council ‘no powers’ to extend Sunday trading

COUNCILLORS have been told they do not have powers to extend Sunday trading hours, except in three designated holiday resorts.



The advice came in response to a request from larger traders in Coleraine seeking to capitalise on the expected staycation boom this summer.



It was in last month's Environmental Services Committee meeting that Alliance Councillor Yvonne Boyle first raised the matter on behalf of Coleraine Town Team.



Traders, she said, wished to relax restrictions on Sunday to boost post lockdown business and maximise visitor spend.

