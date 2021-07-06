Joe’s on the road to retirement after 30 years ‘steering’ for Rossmar

(Right) Joe Cooke with Rossmar School principal Caroline Clements as he retires from bus driving after 30 happy years.

Staff Reporter

AFTER 30 years driving the Rossmar school bus, Joe Cooke has retired to enjoy walks on the beach.

This week's Constitution pays tribute to Joe as a spokesperson for the school explained.

Rossmar School said: “The Rossmar School community would like to wish a very happy retirement to Joe Cooke after working as a bus driver for the school for over thirty years.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

