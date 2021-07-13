Man arrested on suspicion of murder near Limavady

Man arrested on suspicion of murder near Limavady
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death at a property in Myroe, outside Limavady.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report, just after 8.20pm, that a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Sea Coast Road area of Limavady.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"While our enquires are at an early stage, I can confirm that both the victim, and the man who was arrested were holidaymakers, and that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic death."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130