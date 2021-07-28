All-Ireland winning Derry Minors to score with Council reception

All-Ireland winning Derry Minors to score with Council reception

The All Ireland winning Derry Minors.

LAST Sunday at Tullamore in an absolutely absorbing All Ireland minor final an injury-time penalty from cool captain Matthew Downey was the score that won Derry the minor title.

Offering his congratulations to the team on their All-Ireland success, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate all members of the squad along with their management on this very special achievement which provides a huge boost to Gaelic football in the county.

“I have already written to the team to convey my best wishes and I look forward to welcoming them to Cloonavin in the near future for a reception to formally recognise their victory.”

