At the ‘h-art’ of town!

A PUBLIC art programme initiated by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is bringing renewed vibrancy to our town centres as the pandemic recovery process continues.



The added colour and creativity have been welcomed by many and has helped to increase visual appeal while creating a more positive experience for everyone.



The town centre art initiative began in 2019 when a range of community artworks were converted into lamppost banners in Ballycastle, with a similar scheme rolled out in Limavady and Dungiven last year.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*