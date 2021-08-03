New lease of life for training dome

Refurb plan for World War II construction - one of only six left standing in the UK

New lease of life for training dome

The anti-aircraft dome trainer at Artikelly, one of only six left in the UK.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A WORLD War II ‘training dome’ close to Limavady, which is one of only six left standing in the UK, is to be refurbished.

The anti-aircraft dome trainer at Artikelly is a unique site within an area rich with military heritage.

Used by the RAF to train fighters, bombers and gunners during WWII, warfare conditions were simulated by using sound effects and projecting imagery on to the curved interior surface of the dome.

Trainees used a dummy gun unit to test their accuracy.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130