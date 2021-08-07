Man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon.

The child, who has not been named, died in hospital.

She was admitted to hospital on Friday afternoon with what was reported as a serious head injury, after the Ambulance Service attended an address at Park Avenue, Dungannon.

Police said a post-mortem examination would take place to determine the cause of her death.

Today the PSNI said its Major Investigation Team was investigating the circumstances of the young girl's death.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "The child was admitted to hospital yesterday afternoon (Friday) after Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended an address in Park Avenue in Dungannon. The child later died in hospital.

"As part of our investigation, we have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody this morning."