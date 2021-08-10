Survey shows borough backs integrated schools

A MAJOR LucidTalk NI-wide poll reveals that 72 per cent of people in Causeway Coast and Glens would support their child’s school becoming integrated.



Just under three-quarters of people living in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area questioned in a new survey believe integrated education should be adopted in schools.



The NI-wide survey, collated by Belfast-based independent polling company LucidTalk on behalf of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), polled more than 2,000 people from all areas of the community here, including residents in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*