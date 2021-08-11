From the Ashes

BY the time their headline set at Stendhal Festival on August 13th comes around, it will have been 538 days since Tim Wheeler, Rick McMurray and Mark Hamilton, better known to music lovers worldwide as Ash, have set foot on a live stage and played their inimitable brand of rock to a live audience.



It will mark the end of the longest period of time in the past 25 years that the Downpatrick three-piece have gone without performing live and will hopefully get the band a step closer to a full-time touring comeback.



Just before the pandemic, Ash had released a bumper 3-disc collection of all their greatest hits and personal favourite compositions entitled ‘Teenage Wildlife’, an incredible collaboration comprised of over 50 songs.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*