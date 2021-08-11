Stunning street art ‘leaps’ into Limavady’s alleyways

Stunning street art ‘leaps’ into Limavady’s alleyways
John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

FIVE ‘stunning’ and spectacular new pieces of street art have appeared in the alleyways of Limavady, celebrating the town’s shared culture and rich history.

An initial display of five graffiti murals have been completed off Market Street, with two additional designs set to be installed in mid-August, including one on Fleming Way off Main Street.

The amazing murals have been widely welcomed by the locals of Limavady.

One lady commented: “What a fantastic idea to make the place look good.”

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Former Coleraine player, coach and manager Victor Hunter paus one final visit to the Showgrounds following a Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday.

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130