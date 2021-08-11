‘Super Saturday’ success for Western Trust Covid Vaccination Programme

THE 31st of July has been hailed as a ‘Super Saturday’ as the Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) administered a record-breaking total of 1,850 vaccinations in one day.



The number is the largest total administered by the Trust in a single day since it first began its highly successful vaccination programme in December last year.

The date was already set to be a hugely significant one as it was the last day the Trust was scheduled to administer first dose vaccinations via its three Mass Vaccination Centres and through the tireless efforts of staff it turned out to be the busiest day of the Vaccination Programme in the Western Trust area to date.



All three Mass Vaccination Centres, located at Foyle Arena, Derry/Londonderry, Omagh Leisure Centre and the Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen, were exceptionally busy, with a high number of ‘walk ins’ facilitated throughout the day, including 260 in Lakeland Forum alone.

