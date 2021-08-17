Economy Minister promotes High Street Voucher scheme in Limavady

MLA George Robinson welcomed the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons to Limavady, last week.



During a visit to Limavady last Tuesday, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons urged people to sign up for the electoral register and ensure they can benefit for the £100 voucher scheme coming shortly.



The Minister said: “I want to ensure as many of those who are eligible can access my department’s High Street Scheme and their pre-paid card worth £100.



“The additional spending power been given to consumers through the scheme will help to give our local businesses and high streets a much needed boost after the impact of Covid 19.

