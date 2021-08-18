A perfect ten for Stendhal

THE Multi-award winning Stendhal Festival celebrated its tenth anniversary year in fine style this past weekend.



5000 people descended upon Ballymully Cottage Farm, just on the outskirts of Limavady, County Derry/Londonderry, to help welcome back live music, make memories and most importantly, reconnect with a community of like-minded arts enthusiasts.



Despite the reduced capacity, the energy flowing through the hills and valleys of the festival was unparalleled to anything ever experience in the venue over the past ten years as musicians, performers, artists, and people from all walks of life helped to collectively rejuvenate and reinstate festivals to the events calendar post covid.

*Full story and coverage in this week's Constitution*