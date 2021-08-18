Murder accused appears before Magistrates court

Murder accused appears before Magistrates court

Ludmila Poletelova

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

A WOMAN accused of murdering a Limavady wine bar employee appeared before Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena, on Monday, August 16.

Svetlana Svedova, formerly of College Court, Limavady, who also worked at the Classic, is charged with killing 61-year-old Ludmila Poletelova between April 19 and April 24 this year.

Ms Poletelova's body was found at her Limavady flat. She is believed to have suffered 70 injuries, inflicted by 35 strikes of a claw hammer.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130