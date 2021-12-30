Isolation period cut to seven days

Stormont ministers have cut the COVID-19 isolation period for positive cases from ten days to seven.

Starting tomorrow (Friday 31st), the change only comes into effect for those who can produce negative lateral flows tests on day 6 and 7.

The latest development matches that of England where the rule was changed just before Christmas to help businesses and public services managing a wave of staff absences.

First Minister Paul Givan took to Twitter to share the new rules after ministers met virtually earlier today.

In a tweet, Mr Givan said: "The self isolation period for positive cases will reduce from 10 days to 7 days subject to negative lateral flow tests on day 6 & 7.

"This policy will apply retrospectively and takes effect tomorrow."

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, the First Minister also tweeted that no further restrictions would be in put place before the Executive meets again next week.

"The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed no further restrictions at this time. We will continue to assess the data as more information emerges and meet again on 6th January.

"Thank you for following the health advice and helping us through this challenging time."

During the meeting, ministers were told the Omicron variant accounts for about 90% of Covid cases in Northern Ireland, with fresh restrictions such as table service in restaurants commencing last Monday.