Sunday's weather

Today:

Rather cloudy with some patchy light rain possible through Fermanagh and Tyrone. Dry in the east with some brighter spells. Fresh south or southeast winds, strong to gale force around the coast. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight:

Mainly dry at first this evening, but mostly cloudy with showers or some longer outbreaks of rain, although drier spells returning to the west by dawn. Mild and breezy. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Here is today's national weather forecast with Greg Dewhurst.