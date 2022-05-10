Translink bus strike back on after GMB members reject revised pay offer

Bus workers have today once again shown their anger and frustration with the company says GMB Union.

The Translink bus strike is back on after GMB members turned down a revised pay offer yesterday (May 9).

Drivers, cleaners and shunters across the company will walk out for seven days from 17 to 23 May 2022, causing the entire bus network to grind to a halt.

Unions submitted a pay claim of 6 per cent to help the bus drivers, cleaners and shunters cope with rampant inflation of 9 per cent.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said:

“Translink bus workers have today once again shown their anger and frustration with the company.

"They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic - despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk.

“Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost of living crisis they face – but bosses aren’t listening.

“The dispute, which affects bus drivers, cleaners and shunters will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland. It will be a complete shutdown.”

A Translink spokesperson added that they remain "committed to working" with the unions to avoid going on strike.

“We are disappointed to learn that Unite and GMB Bus Driver Trade Unions, by a relatively slim margin, have voted to take unprecedented industrial action from Tuesday 17th May to 23rd May.

“Following extensive negotiations, we made a further substantial offer for 2021, including an enhanced package of conditions, that we believe is fair and reasonable.

“At this stage, having exhausted all options, we will start to take the difficult decisions in preparing for the impact of the strike action. However, we remain committed to working with the unions to avert this action.

“We would welcome the opportunity to engage with unions to cover school duties, so that the wellbeing of schoolchildren can remain a priority, particularly as many enter the exam period.

“All train services will continue to operate as normal.

“We will communicate relevant passenger information through the media, on our website www.translink.co.uk, through social media, in stations, and on buses and trains.

“Translink apologises for any inconvenience this may cause”.