Jennings withdraws from Galway

Galway Rally top seed, Garry Jennings, has withdrawn from the event just hours before it was due to get underway.

Jennings was set to make his return to the sport following the shock death of Manus Kelly on last year's Donegal International Rally.

Posting on Facebook this morning Jennings, a two-time Galway Rally winner and a former Irish Tarmac champion, said he was still undecided what his future involvement in the sport would be.

"I’m sorry to have disappointed my fans and anyone involved with the rally," he said.

"Returning to rallying was not an easy decision for me as many of you know, after the tragic events of last year.

"I returned home to speak with Kerry and our young girls last night (Saturday) and together we decided for our peace of mind at this time to withdraw from the rally.

"I have not yet decided if this is permanent and we hope after time that I may return to the stages.I wish the Galway Motor Club a safe and successful rally," he added.

"Thanks in advance for your understanding."