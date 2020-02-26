Stars aligned for North West 200 launch

THE HIGHLY popular international North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event is set to take place next month.

The event, which has become a popular fixture on the road racing calender is due to take place in Coleraine's Lodge Hotel on Wednesday, March 18. A night not to be missed, and fans will get the chance to meet the riders who will be in action on the North coast during the week-long event which gets underway in less than three months' time.

This year’s launch line-up currently includes Glenn Irwin, Davey Todd, Dean Harrison, Lee Johnston, Adam McLean, Alastair Seeley and James Ellison. More riders will be announced over the next two weeks.

The evening will be hosted by popular presenters Claire McCollum and Stephen Watson with racing pundit Liam Beckett and Adrian Logan adding some experienced insight-and tall tales- to the mix.

Race fans will also have lots of opportunities to meet their favourite riders for selfies and autographs during the evening.

Organisers have encouraged the public and race fans to come along and hear what the riders who race the famous Triangle circuit are planning for 2020.

Admission to this year’s event is by ticket only which are reasonably priced at £5 and can be purchased from the North West 200 website.

*Read all the latest road racing news inside next week's Chronicle.