Kilrea driver finishes third at Rally di Alba in Italy

HYUNDAI Motorsport Customer Racing Junior Driver Josh McErlean secured a sensational third overall at Rally di Alba last weekend, with the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy ace citing the result as ‘a big step’ in his career at the popular Italian asphalt event (12-13 June).

Piloting a PCRS Rallysport run Hyundai i20 R5, McErlean and co-driver Keaton Williams set a string of top-three times throughout the 100-kilometre event in the Italian Alps to beat many local experts on home soil under the watchful eye of Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Andrea Adamo who was present at the event.

“It’s fantastic to come back to Rally di Alba and take such an amazing result,” said McErlean.

“It’s a testament to all the hard work I`ve been putting in recently and of course to all those that have supported me throughout. It feels like it has been a big step in my driving and performance and to do that at Andrea’s [Adamo] home event makes it even more special”.

