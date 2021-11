THE race meeting scheduled for this Saturday, November 13, at Aghadowey Oval has been postponed.

This is due to the serious ill health of a family member of the stadium owners, who also lives close by the circuit.

DMC Race Promotions would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and we will release the rescheduled date as soon as we can.

Our thoughts are with the Mitchell family at this time.