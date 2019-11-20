Bloomin' cuts!

McErlean shortlisted for €100,000 award
COUNCILLORS have agreed to scale down floral displays across the borough in a bid to save cash.
Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee voted unanimously for a series of measures that could reduce the department's spend by £30,000.
In his report to members, Director of Environment Aiden McPeake said the borough's towns and villages were recognised for their “vibrant and colourful floral displays.”
He continued: “These displays have resulted in success at competitions such as Britain In Bloom and Ulster In Bloom."
