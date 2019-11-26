Christmas Family Appeal is 'out of the box!'

FOLLOWING the launch of the Christmas Family Appeal which took place in Tesco Limavady last week, Major Joan Archibald from Salvation Army extended thanks saying:

“A big thank you goes to the Limavady community, individuals, families, businesses, churches and community groups for their generous donations of toys to the Salvation Army and St Vincent De Paul Family Appeal.

“We could not reach out with gifts to needy families without your help and support.

“Again this year we say thank you to the management and staff of Tesco Limavady for being one of our main collection points.

“Special thanks to Mags Connolly for heading up the appeal in Tesco.

“Mags is a real community champion.

“Thank you to Mr Peter Jack, a local solicitor who was willing to help launch the Family Appeal by being our 'Jack in the box.'

“Peter is also a member of the local Rotary Club and he certainly does not stay in a box, he reaches out to many charities and groups who need a helping hand.

“We in the Salvation Army and St Vincent De Paul are very blessed to be part of a community who support and care for one another.

Thank you again for your generous support.”

In December 2018, the appeal managed to help 75 families and 164 children.