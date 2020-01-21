Limavady arson attack condemned

TWO councillors in Limavady have condemned a suspected arson attack which took place in the town last Thursday.

DUP Councillor Aaron Callan and Sinn Fein Councillor Brenda Chivers described the recent incident as “horrendous” and “unacceptable”.

Detectives investigating the suspected arson attack in the Coolessan Walk area are appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “We received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at approximately 11:55pm of a house fire in Coolessan Walk in the town.

“A door at the back of the property was destroyed, while damage was also caused to a window and to the inside of the property.

“The NIFRS have ruled this fire to be deliberate ignition and so we are treating this as arson.

“This was a reckless act which had the potential to cause considerable damage.

“Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.”

DUP Councillor Aaron Callan spoke out on the matter saying: “This is a horrendous act of violence and will rightly be condemned by everyone in our community.

“Thankfully no one was hurt but those responsible could have injured or killed with their reckless behaviour.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Brenda Chivers also condemned the recent behaviour saying: “This attack on a house is totally unacceptable and anyone with information should bring it forward to the police."

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “Our enquiries continue and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Coolessan Walk area of the town prior to, or around the time the fire was reported to jog their memory and think if they saw any suspicious activity, including anyone acting in a suspicious manner.

“If you have any information about this please call our detectives in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1924 of 16/01/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”