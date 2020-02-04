Shared Education Partnership schools programme in Limavady hailed a success

PUPILS from Termoncanice Primary School and Drumachose Primary School in Limavady have been celebrating together, having successfully completed the ‘Shared Future, Shared Goals’ programme, led by the Education Authority (EA), funded by the Shared Education Signature Project.



Coaches from the Irish Football Association (IFA) and the Ulster Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), deliver the ‘Shared Future, Shared Goals’ programme which provides schools with a mix of physical activity, such as learning football skills, and classroom-based learning on topics including circulation, nutrition and mental health and wellbeing.

