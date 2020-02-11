MOT test update: Contact line for priority groups now operational

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has today opened a priority vehicle contact line on 0300 2007862. The line will be open from 9am – 5pm Monday to Friday.

The contact line is for use by three priority vehicle groups which include four-year-old cars due their first MOT, taxis and car dealerships. These groups are unable to avail of a Temporary Exemption Certificate being issued to other car and light goods vehicle owners.

Speaking as the contact line opens, DVA Chief Executive Paul Duffy said: “DVA is continuing to work to contact priority vehicle owners as quickly as possible, however, we do not have contact details for all of these customers.

“We are therefore asking anyone with a four year old car due its first MOT, taxis and local car dealerships with vehicles due a test within the next two weeks to contact us on 0300 2007862, so we can move your appointment forward. Please state clearly when the vehicle test is due and have your booking reference to hand. This line will continue to be open to all relevant customers within the priority groups who need an urgent appointment within two weeks from the time of the call.

“DVA can only bring an appointment forward after a booking has been made on the system, so it is essential that customers continue to make a booking when they get a reminder letter.”

DVA continues to do everything possible to resume normal operations and two new vehicle lifts are now in operation in Belfast and Newbuildings, increasing capacity at these sites. Three existing lifts in Belfast and Lisburn have been independently inspected and are back in operational use.

Two independent reviews announced by the Minister for Infrastructure have also now begun and an initial report in relation to the status of existing vehicle lifts and any repair work necessary is due shortly.

DVA would like to remind owners of cars of five years and older whose tests have been cancelled by the DVA, that they will automatically receive a Temporary Exemption Certificate (TEC), thereby enabling them to continue to drive and tax their vehicle.

TECs are also being automatically issued to owners of three-year-old light goods vehicles.

Testing of heavy goods vehicles, buses, motorcycles and re-tests remains unaffected by the current disruption and those customers should continue to attend appointments.

Customers should continue to book an MOT when they get their reminder letter. This will ensure that, should DVA need to cancel the test later, a temporary exemption certificate can be issued automatically. Bookings can be made online at www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/book-motvehicle-test-online by ringing the booking line on 034 5247 2471 or in person at a Test Centre.

The public can get more information at www.nidirect.gov.uk/mot-latest