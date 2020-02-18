Alleged murderer breached bail

A LIMAVADY man accused of murder has had his bail revoked following reports that he had been spotted “drinking” in the town.

Karl Mark John Watson, 33, of Glenview Drive, is charged with murdering Darren McGurk on March 21 last year.

His alleged victim; Limavady man Mr McGurk, 23, died four days after suffering a head injury at the town's Glenbeg Walk.

Watson appeared from custody before a North Antrim Magistrates, sitting in Coleraine, on Friday, February 14, accused of breaching his bail conditions.

The court heard how police had received information the previous afternoon that the defendant “was drinking in Limavady.”

Based on this information, officers had gone to Watson's bail address in Coleraine but he wasn't present at 10.45pm, despite his curfew being 10pm.

Police returned at 4.20am but Watson still wasn't there and he had later turned up at Coleraine police STATION telling officers: “I didn't purposely break bail; my granny took a tumble.”

Opposing bail, a police officer told the court they had “grave concerns” over Watson's actions as he had been banned from entering Limavady, as part of his bail conditions.

In his defence, the court was told that that Watson had returned to his bail address after 11 o'clock. He had been “taking drink” in the Limavady area, following the anniversary of the death of a friend. Watson accepted he was in breach of his bail.

Revoking bail, District Judge Peter King told Watson: “I am at a loss to understand how you thought this was a good idea; how you even thought you would avoid police detection.”

He adjourned the case until March 2 when Watson, who was remanded in custody to Maghaberry prison, will appear by video link.