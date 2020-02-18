Council cuts land hard in Portrush

IT was a bad day for Portrush on Wednesday as the resort paid a heavy price for the council's financial crises.

In a bid to reduce rates bills for householders across the borough, year-round car parking charges are to be introduced at two of the town's busiest car parks.

In addition, the Airshow, which has been a fixture of the late summer for 20 years, has been cancelled and Waterworld closed down.

Along with a raft of other efficiencies, the meeting closed with savings of £2.3m secured.

Adding in the borough-wide car park charging hike and the figure reached close to £3m.

It was a sum that would have allowed the council to strike a domestic district rate of 8.27 percent – an eye-watering increase compared to last year's 1.5 percent and the preceding three-year freeze, but well below some of the figures bandied around as the true extent of the council's financial crises emerged last year.

Even so, the meeting closed with members determined to secure further cuts.

*Read full reaction from the debates inside the Council Chamber inside this week's Chronicle.